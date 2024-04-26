UNITAR and UNITAR Association Hold Forum: Nuclear Disarmament and Sustainable Peace in Hiroshima

Mr. Tariq Rauf, former Head of Verification and Security Policy of the International Atomic Energy Agency pointed out that “as long as there is a nuclear weapon, the possibility of using it, by accident or on purpose, will never be eliminated”. He noted that young people should be encouraged to get involved in the field of disarmament.

Ms. Elyne Whyte, former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the United Nations in Geneva, called upon participants to be creative.

We have a creative and innovative ability to solve problems. By looking back on the history we made, I would like you to build a new norm for the prohibition of nuclear weapons.” –Ms. Elyne Whyte, former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to the United Nations in Geneva

Mr. Takehiro Kagawa, Chair of the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation and Secretary General of Mayors for Peace, pointed out that “peace activity is not only political activity”. By interacting through arts, music and sports, people can share feelings about the importance of peace. And that activity can shape international opinion.