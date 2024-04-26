Learning About Climate Change in Chinese

26 April 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - More than 20,000 students worldwide have already completed our Climate Change: From Learning to Action e-course. This e-course aims to demystify key concepts about climate change such as mitigation, adaptation, and low-carbon emissions, as well as address the social, economic, and financial aspects that are essential for implementing climate change projects. In addition to the theoretical part, the e-course also encourages its students to share their perceptions of climate change in their countries and develop a concrete action plan or project to tackle climate change. The estimated 8-hour e-course is divided into six modules and includes interactive lessons, interviews with experts in the field, extra activities, and formative exercises. At the end of the course, the student must complete the final test to receive the certificate of completion.

The e-course is free of charge and is available in five languages, the most recent being Chinese. It was launched in celebration of the official Chinese language day celebrated by the United Nations on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The e-course in Chinese is made available through collaboration with Tongji University and the Institute of Environment for Sustainable Development (IESD). Our sincere thanks for this partnership, without which the Chinese course would not have been possible.

To register for the course, simply click here and register. If you’re not already a UN CC: Learn student, you should register on the platform first.

If you know a friend or colleague who might be interested in this course, please recommend it!