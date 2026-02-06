UNITAR Advances Global Water Agenda through High-Level Engagement and Strategic Capacity Development

On 26 January, focusing on on-the-ground implementation, UNITAR co-convened this side event to showcase the SDG 6 Capacity Development Initiative. The session highlighted pilot experiences from Costa Rica, The Gambia, and Jordan, demonstrating how coordinated capacity building can accelerate progress and operationalise the UN system-wide strategy on water and sanitation.

Reflecting on systemic challenges, Ms Gyles-McDonnough observed, “We remain off track on SDG 6 not because of a lack of commitments, but because delivery systems remain fragmented,” underscoring that capacity development is a strategic enabler of acceleration rather than a mere support activity.

Moderated by Ms Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Director of the UNITAR Global Water Academy, and Ms Stephanie Rambler, Division for Sustainable Development Goals, UN-DESA, the session featured Ms Michelle Gyles-McDonnough and Ms Retno Marsudi, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water. The event convened a diverse group of experts and representatives, including Ms Meike van Ginneken, Ms Concepcion Marcuello Olona, Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenges, Spain; Mr. Landing Bojang, Department of Water Resources, The Gambia; and Dr Ilyas Masih, Associate Professor of Water Resources Planning, IHE Delft. The discussion was further enriched by insights from Mr Yosuke Tomizawa, Division for Sustainable Development Goals, UN-DESA; Mr Abou Amani, Director of the Division of Water Sciences and Secretary of the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme, UNESCO IHP; and Prof. Dr Eddy Moors, Special Advisor on Partnerships, IHE Delft. The session concluded with remarks from Mr Federico Properzi, Chief Technical Advisor, UN-Water.