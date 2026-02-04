Submit Release
36 Participants from Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon Begin UNITAR Entrepreneurship Training in Japan

On the first day, 3 February, participants paid a courtesy visit to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They also visited NTT Data Institute of Management Consulting, where they learned about how to apply digital technology, smart agriculture systems, and data-driven solutions to innovate food and farming businesses for sustainable, future-oriented agriculture. Participants also visited Alfo Ltd., where they learned about how to build a business that turns food waste into valuable recycled resources while contributing to a sustainable, circular economy.

 

Key upcoming activities include:

4 February: Courtesy visits to the embassies, and other activities

5 February: Expert lectures, group work, and a study tour to Satake Corporation (Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima)

6 February: Expert lectures, study tour to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum, and testimony from an atomic bomb survivor

7–9 February: Expert-led lectures, group work, mentorship sessions, and other activities

10 February: Study tour to TROMSO Co., Ltd. (Onomichi, Hiroshima), and other activities

11 February: Mentorship sessions, final presentation session and evaluation, certificate ceremony

