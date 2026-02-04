From Online Learning to Collective Action: LEAP-FAST Edition II Culminates in a Transformative Co-Creation Workshop in Majmaah

03 February 2026, Majmaah, Saudi Arabia - From 22 to 27 November 2025, Majmaah University, in partnership with CIFAL Saudi Arabia, hosted the Co-Creation Workshop of the UNITAR–UNESCO LEAP-FAST (Leaders in Higher Education Alliance and Programme for Accelerating Sustainability Transformations) Certificate Programme, bringing together universities and sustainability experts from across regions for six days of collaboration, reflection, and collective transformation of higher education.

The Co-Creation Workshop formally commenced with welcoming remarks from Prof. Mosallam Aldosari, Vice-Rector for Development and Investment of Majmaah University, followed by addresses from Ms. Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Deputy Head of CIFAL Global Network, and Mr. Mark Manns, Project Officer in UNESCO’s Section of Education for Sustainable Development, and concluding with opening remarks from Dr Aiman Albarakati, Director of CIFAL Saudi Arabia. Speakers underscored the strategic importance of LEAP-FAST as a catalyst for systemic change in higher education and highlighted the value of collaborative, cross-regional learning in accelerating sustainability transformations.