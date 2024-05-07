Henshin Signs Broad Anime Consulting Engagement with Voyce.Me to Redefine Anime Fandom
Henshin principal consultant Rob Pereyda to bring experience as Crunchyroll’s first business hire and Netflix’s head of anime to fast-growing comics platform.TOKYO, JAPAN, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henshin, an anime sector management consultancy, announced today a broad engagement with VoyceMe Inc., a rapidly-expanding comics platform, to help it build a comprehensive anime strategy, inclusive of consumers, creators, finance, production, licensing, distribution, merchandise, and more, as Voyce.Me embarks on its next phase of growth. As part of the deal, Henshin’s founder and principal consultant, Rob Pereyda, will also serve as Voyce.Me’s fractional head of anime.
Voyce.Me is known for hit titles in the shonen and isekai genres of content, often underserved in global vertical comics space. Popular titles on Voyce.Me include God Game, The Mad Gate, DevilUp, Bandit King, and S+ Criminal Lord.
“Rob is nothing short of a generational talent in the anime sector, and partnering with someone like Rob and Henshin is exactly what we need as we aim to redefine anime fandom,” said Dylan Telano, Founder and CEO of Voyce.Me. “I’m excited for fans across the VoyceMe ecosystem to see what we have cooking.”
“What Dylan has built and is building with VoyceMe is truly visionary,” said Rob Pereyda, Founder and Principal Consultant of Henshin. “From content creation to community and more, this is a truly exciting opportunity to be a part of.”
About Henshin
Founded in 2014 and relaunched in 2024, Henshin stands as the world’s first management consulting practice dedicated to the anime sector. Led by industry veteran Rob Pereyda whose background includes Capcom, Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, VIZ Media, and Netflix, Henshin brings expertise across anime, video games, manga, toys, collectible cards, webtoons, vtubers, and more. More than a consultant, Henshin is a strategic partner for organizations from new entrants to established players in the rapidly growing anime sector.
About Voyce.Me
Voyce.Me is the first of its kind manga and webtoon creator platform that centralizes the anime fandom experience. On Voyce.Me, users can read manga and directly interact with other fans, artists, and creators, right where the content is consumed. Voyce.Me's technology and tools aim to democratize the creative process by allowing fans to create their own manga and webtoons. Founded 2020 in a dorm room by then 18-year old Dylan Telano, a former esports pro, Voyce.Me now operates the largest in-house studio for original English language manga and webtoons in North America. Join in the fun in one of the fastest growing platforms for anime fans at https://voyce.me.
