Henshin and Inspired Productions Announce Comprehensive Slate Development Partnership
Superstar shonen manga & webtoon author Brandon Chen joins forces with anime maverick Rob Pereyda’s consultancy to build out a new slate of original properties.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henshin, an anime sector management consultancy, announced today a partnership with Inspired Productions, the original content studio of superstar shonen manga and webtoon author Brandon Chen, to help it develop, finance, produce, and distribute a new slate of original properties across all mediums.
Hit titles created by Brandon Chen include Just a Goblin on Webtoon and God Game on VoyceMe. Chen’s existing and upcoming titles/slates with these platforms are outside the scope of this partnership and will continue as is.
“As a writer, as a producer, and as a visionary, Brandon is able to connect with audiences in a way very few can do,” said Rob Pereyda, Principal Consultant and Founder of Henshin. “I am excited to see where we can experiment, both big and small, with this ability to bring the heart of ‘shonen’ to the consumer, and create exceptional content and experiences for them.”
“I’m thrilled to be working with Rob and Henshin,” said Brandon Chen, Founder of Inspired Productions. “The breadth of what Rob has achieved over the past 18 years has been incredible, and I can’t wait to see what we can do!”
Parties interested in reaching out to Henshin may visit its website, henshin.com.
# # #
About Henshin
Founded in 2014 and relaunched in 2024, Henshin stands as the world’s first management consulting practice dedicated to the anime sector. Led by industry veteran Rob Pereyda whose background includes Capcom, Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, VIZ Media, and Netflix, Henshin brings expertise across anime, video games, manga, toys, collectible cards, webtoons, vtubers, and more. More than a consultant, Henshin is a strategic partner for organizations from new entrants to established players in the rapidly growing anime sector.
Discover how Henshin can guide your journey in the anime sector. To start a conversation, visit henshin.com.
About Inspired Productions
Founded by Brandon Chen, Inspired Productions is the studio behind hit webtoons like Just a Goblin and God Game and is partnered with major platforms including WEBTOON, Tapas, VoyceMe, and more. Through Inspired Productions, Brandon uniquely creates some of the most action packed original content in the webtoon space. As one of the leading producers and writers of shonen manga and webtoons in the United States, Brandon has more than 10 years of professional writing experience and has written & produced over 10 serialized titles since his debut as a manga and webtoon author in 2020.
Rob Pereyda
Henshin, Inc.
+1 415-295-1001
press@henshin.com