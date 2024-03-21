Henshin Announces Two New Experts to Provide Specialized Anime Consulting Services
Former Crunchyroll Marketing Director Miles Atherton and former BCG Consultant Tony Abreu to have services offered to Henshin clientsTOKYO, JAPAN, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henshin, a leading anime sector management consultancy, announced today the addition of two new experts to its lineup of anime consultants: Miles Atherton as Senior Marketing Consultant and Tony Abreu as Senior Strategy Consultant. As part of this announcement, Henshin is also partnering with White Box Entertainment, a marketing and strategy consultancy founded by Miles Atherton, to integrate White Box Entertainment’s marketing solutions into Henshin client offerings. Henshin Principal Consultant Rob Pereyda will continue to lead and source clients.
Atherton previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for UK-based Anime Limited. Prior to Anime Limited, he served as a marketing director and other roles at Crunchyroll. Atherton founded White Box Entertainment in 2021 and is a board member of Anime Trending. Abreu most recently served as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), focusing on tech & media strategy. Prior to BCG, he specialized in corp finance & business planning at Microsoft. He is currently a Senior Strategy Advisor at N LITE.
"With Miles and Tony, we have two true forces to be reckoned with in the world of anime,” said Rob Pereyda, Principal Consultant and Founder of Henshin. “I’m excited for how Henshin can serve an ever broader set of clients in the future with both of their help.”
“I am extremely excited to join Rob and Henshin at the center of the anime universe,” said Miles Atherton, Henshin’s incoming Senior Marketing Consultant. “Anime is bigger than ever, and so it needs thinking that is bigger than ever.”
“I’m honored to be able to make an impact on the anime industry through what Rob is doing with Henshin,” said Tony Abreu, Henshin’s incoming Senior Strategy Consultant. “I look forward to servicing Henshin clients in their pursuit of excellence as the industry continues to push forward.”
Parties interested in reaching out to Henshin about its services may visit its website, henshin.com.
About Henshin
Founded in 2014 and relaunched in 2024, Henshin stands as the world’s first management consulting practice dedicated to the anime sector. Led by industry veteran Rob Pereyda whose background includes Capcom, Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco, VIZ Media, and Netflix, Henshin brings expertise across anime, video games, manga, toys, collectible cards, webtoons, vtubers, and more. More than a consultant, Henshin is a strategic partner for organizations from new entrants to established players in the rapidly growing anime sector.
Discover how Henshin can guide your journey in the anime sector. To start a conversation, visit henshin.com.
