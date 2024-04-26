Secretary Naig Encourages Iowans to Participate in Soil and Water Conservation Week

From April 28 to May 5, Iowans are encouraged to participate in programming hosted by local partners and take action on their own land to protect and conserve our soil and water

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 26, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging all Iowans to participate in Soil and Water Conservation Week, which is being held from Sunday, April 28 to Sunday May 5. The annual weeklong event coincides with the 69th annual National Association of Conservation Districts Stewardship Week. Soil and Water Conservation Week is an opportunity to recognize the important conservation work that is happening across Iowa and bring attention to the ongoing work by farmers, landowners and urban residents to conserve and protect the state’s soil and water.

Many of Iowa’s 100 Soil and Water Conservation Districts, as well as other public and private partners, are holding events or providing programming throughout the week, including field days, poster contests and more. Iowans are also encouraged to nominate deserving individuals or families in their community for recognition, including the prestigious Conservation Farmer of the Year Award and the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award, among several others.

“Iowa’s economy depends on agriculture and agriculture depends on our rich natural resources, including our soil and water,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa is continuing to set records for conservation implementation across this state. However, there is much more to accomplish, and we need to continue accelerating the pace of this impactful work. During Soil and Water Conservation week from April 28 to May 5, I encourage all Iowans to participate in local events and implement conservation practices on your own property.”

Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are participating in several events and activities throughout the week, including the following:

Monday, April 29

• Secretary Naig and partners will participate in a kickoff event for Soil and Water Conservation Week. The event will highlight a wetlands project at Corteva in Johnston. The project is one of 14 urban conservation projects that Secretary Naig announced on April 23.

• Staff members from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will volunteer their assistance with the 2024 Iowa Envirothon, hosted by Conservation Districts of Iowa.

Thursday, May 2

• Secretary Naig and staff from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will participate in a Virtual Field Day with Iowa Learning Farms. The topic will be Iowa’s Ag Drainage Wells and the quarter-century effort to get them all properly closed.

Friday, May 3

• Secretary Naig will visit a construction site in Humboldt County that represents one of the last Ag Drainage Wells needing to be closed in the state.

• Staff members from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will participate in a service project to help clean up a stream in Des Moines.

Iowans are invited to share the ways they are celebrating the week online by using #CleanWaterIowa. To learn more about Soil and Water Conservation Week, visit the Department's webpage.

