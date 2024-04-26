Approach Replacement and Bridge Deck Seal Scheduled on U.S. Highway 12 in Corson County

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – On Monday April 29, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on a bridge over Snake Creek, located eight miles west of Mobridge on U.S. Highway 12. Work on the project will include replacing the approach slabs, adding new guardrail, and sealing the bridge deck with a polymer material and aggregate to prevent intrusion of water and chemicals and provide a skid-resistant surface.

Width on the bridge will be restricted to 12 feet during construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by stop signs through the work zones. Motorists can expect up to five-minute delays through the project.

Anderson Contractors, Inc. of Pierre, SD is the prime contractor on this $1.1 million project. The anticipated completion date for this project is Friday, June 28, 2024.

