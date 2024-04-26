Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,515 in the last 365 days.

Name Change, Registration Number 2024-59-001181

I, Amandeep Singh changed my name from Amandeep Singh to Amandeep Singh Bains.

Registration date: March 20, 2024.

Registration number: 2024-59-001181 under vital statistics of Canada.

This has been shared 0 times

Dialogue and debate are integral to a free society and we welcome and encourage you to share your views on the issues of the day. We ask that you be respectful of others and their points of view, refrain from personal attacks and stay on topic. To learn about our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines.

You just read:

Name Change, Registration Number 2024-59-001181

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more