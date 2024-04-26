Name Change, Registration Number 2024-59-001181

I, Amandeep Singh changed my name from Amandeep Singh to Amandeep Singh Bains.
Registration date: March 20, 2024.
Registration number: 2024-59-001181 under vital statistics of Canada.
There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,515 in the last 365 days.
I, Amandeep Singh changed my name from Amandeep Singh to Amandeep Singh Bains.
Registration date: March 20, 2024.
Registration number: 2024-59-001181 under vital statistics of Canada.
Dialogue and debate are integral to a free society and we welcome and encourage you to share your views on the issues of the day. We ask that you be respectful of others and their points of view, refrain from personal attacks and stay on topic. To learn about our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines.