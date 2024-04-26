DNREC, Center for Inland Bays to Partner on ‘Water Family Fest’ and Native Plant Sale Saturday, May 4

The 2024 Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale, a family-friendly, free-admission event, will be held again this year at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. /DNREC photo

Annual Community Nature and Water Event to be Held at James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) are partnering again to host Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale. The family-friendly, free-admission event will be held at James Farm Ecological Preserve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4. James Farm is located at 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View, Del.

Since 2019, Water Family Fest highlights the work done by DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship and CIB toward benefiting Delaware’s natural resources and environment – including managing and monitoring wetlands, improving water quality, and overseeing, protecting and enhancing recreational shorelines.

Water Family Fest visitors may also enjoy exhibits from more than 30 nature-based organizations and non-profits, and can participate in outdoor recreational and educational opportunities. Exhibitors will provide opportunities to explore a variety of environmental topics, including shellfish, buffers, beaches, wetlands, tax ditches, rain gardens and native plants, which will be sold at the event by local nurseries. Family and children’s activities such as clay crafts, insect identification, and a reading nook will be offered during the event. Water Family Fest attendees also can visit a new touch-a-boat area.

Food vendors attending the event will be Taco Reho, Bountiful Bowls, and Ocean View Brewing Company. Homestead Bluegrass band will also be playing at the event’s main stage. Nurseries participating in the festival are Inland Bays Garden Center, Roots Landscaping, Coastal Tributaries, and East View Farms. Sponsors of the event are Coastal Plant Care, Freeman Institute, Ashton Pools, Inland Bays Garden Center, Blooming Meadow Nursery, and Del-Coast Design & Build.

Water Family Fest is held as a rain or shine event. Parking for attendees is located across the street from the Preserve’s main entrance. Overflow parking will be available at G&E Hardware (30264 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View, Del).

More information about the Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale can be found at dnrec.delaware.gov.

