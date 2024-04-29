Business Reporter: Designing workplaces with impact
How the workplace can improve employee wellbeing, foster a sense of community and connection, and help organisations navigate, prepare and design for change.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Joseph White, Director of Design Strategy at MillerKnoll talks about how the workplace of the future should become a living, organic network of diverse environments with intentional variety that can equally support individual, team and community work, while being set up to respond to the changing world around us. To help achieve this, it is key that organisations define the purpose of their place and Joseph provides three questions all organisations should ask themselves before starting any workplace project.
Traditionally, workplaces have been geared towards efficiency and quality assurance requirements resulting in a sea of workstations. With the changing needs and expectations of the employee and the organisation, it’s no longer enough to expect work to play-out in a uniform manner. To create a physical space more aligned with the organisation and employee needs, an inquiry should be made into desired outcomes, the processes and support required to achieve them, as well as how experiments with the physical environment could be supported.
MillerKnoll has been conducting in-depth research into human behaviour and the relationship with the built environment. This has helped to inform the products its collective of brands make. By helping organisations uncover the purpose of their place, MillerKnoll’s Design with Impact frameworks focuses effort on how changes to the physical environment can improve employee wellbeing, foster a sense of community and connection, and help organisations navigate, prepare and design for change. With this, the workplace becomes a tool for work rather than a container for it.
To learn more about MillerKnoll’s novel “Design with Impact” approach to creating impactful workplaces, watch the video.
