Meeting with Pope Francis

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, paid an official visit to the Vatican.

The Honorary Guard lined up in the Courtyard of San Damaso to welcome the distinguished guest.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly received by Pope of Rome Francis in the building of the Holy See.

During the meeting between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and Pope Francis, issues of strengthening beneficial cooperation were discussed.

It was emphasized that all conditions for tolerance and coexistence of representatives of all religions have been created in Tajikistan. The Tajik people, who have historically made a significant contribution to the world civilization with the development of their rich science and literature, welcome any inter-religious and inter-civilization dialogues.

It was highlighted that the Holy See as a subject of the international system plays an important role in world affairs. Its constant contribution to the implementation of the principles of peace and stability, tolerance and harmony in the international arena is significant.

During the meeting, the parties had a fruitful discussion on other topics of interest.

After the meeting and negotiations, the Pope of Rome got acquainted with the official delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Souvenirs were exchanged between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Pope of Rome.

Then, a photo-taking ceremony was held with the participation of the President of the country Emomali Rahmon, Pope Francis and the official delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan.