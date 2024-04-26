Meeting with Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of an official visit to the Vatican, met with Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

During the conversation, issues of strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to Vatican’s Secretary of State for the warm welcome.

Satisfaction was expressed with the beginning of a new stage in the development of relations between Tajikistan and the Vatican.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the global and regional agenda.

The central topics of the conversation were issues of ensuring peace and stability, tolerance, harmony and strengthening the dialogue of civilizations.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of interest.