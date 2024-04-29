AEFP Group announces acquisition of Trinity Aerospace Corp., fortifying global presence in Aerospace sector
EINPresswire.com/ -- AEFP Group, a renowned leader in the Aerospace & Defense (“A&D”) industry, announces the acquisition of Trinity Aerospace, a move poised to elevate its position in the A&D landscape and reinforce its commitment to providing high-quality manufacturing solutions. Trinity Aerospace, known for its fabrication, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, will now operate as a subsidiary under the AEFP Group umbrella.
This acquisition empowers both entities to synergize their strengths and deliver enhanced value to their customers worldwide. This acquisition is a significant milestone for AEFP Group, affirming its strategic vision for expansion and growth in the aerospace sector. By integrating Trinity Aerospace into the group, AEFP Group strengthens its portfolio of offerings, encompassing a comprehensive range of aerospace solutions designed to meet the industry's evolving demands.
Joe DeMartino, CEO of AEFP Group, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Trinity Aerospace into the AEFP family. This strategic move underscores our commitment to adding new capabilities enabling increased comprehensive manufacturing solutions for our customers. Trinity’s experience and reputation in fabrication and assembly compliments our strong precision machining capabilities and enables a higher level of integrated assemblies. This acquisition is an accelerant and an important step in meeting our ambitious North American growth trajectory. "
Trinity Aerospace serves premier customers, including Airbus, Bombardier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and De Havilland. The acquisition further solidifies AEFP Group's relationships with these key customers, fostering opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.
Kofi Bannerman-Maxwell, President of Trinity Aerospace, shared his thoughts on the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with AEFP Group presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our footprint in the market. We are confident this partnership will enable us to better serve our customers and drive innovation across the industry." Glenn Bannerman-Maxwell, the Founder of Trinity Aerospace, attributes Trinity's success to the team he's built over the years, and believes they will play a pivotal role in the next phase for Trinity. He's quoted here stating, "Trinity was founded on the belief that the only way to succeed is to build a strong team of talented, hard-working people. Moving into this new phase, I believe more than ever, the future of Trinity will be prosperous because of that very same principle."
The transaction was led by John Mann, M&A Manager of AEFP Group, and Jackson Dunlap, Partner at Emko Capital. Mann emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition, stating, "The integration of Trinity Aerospace into AEFP Group enhances our market position in North America and bolsters our capabilities to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We are eager to leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and propel growth in the aerospace sector."
Emko Capital's support and dedication to growing the AEFP Group strengthens its position in the market as a leading investment platform within the A&D industry. As AEFP Group and Trinity Aerospace embark on this new chapter together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering superior quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, supported by Emko Capital's strategic vision.
For more information about Trinity Aerospace, visit www.trinityaerospace.com. To learn more about AEFP Group, visit www.aefpgroup.com. To learn more about Emko Capital, visit their website at www.emkocapital.com.
Please direct all media inquiries and interview requests to the provided media contact listed in the press release.
John Mann
This acquisition empowers both entities to synergize their strengths and deliver enhanced value to their customers worldwide. This acquisition is a significant milestone for AEFP Group, affirming its strategic vision for expansion and growth in the aerospace sector. By integrating Trinity Aerospace into the group, AEFP Group strengthens its portfolio of offerings, encompassing a comprehensive range of aerospace solutions designed to meet the industry's evolving demands.
Joe DeMartino, CEO of AEFP Group, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Trinity Aerospace into the AEFP family. This strategic move underscores our commitment to adding new capabilities enabling increased comprehensive manufacturing solutions for our customers. Trinity’s experience and reputation in fabrication and assembly compliments our strong precision machining capabilities and enables a higher level of integrated assemblies. This acquisition is an accelerant and an important step in meeting our ambitious North American growth trajectory. "
Trinity Aerospace serves premier customers, including Airbus, Bombardier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and De Havilland. The acquisition further solidifies AEFP Group's relationships with these key customers, fostering opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth.
Kofi Bannerman-Maxwell, President of Trinity Aerospace, shared his thoughts on the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with AEFP Group presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth trajectory and expand our footprint in the market. We are confident this partnership will enable us to better serve our customers and drive innovation across the industry." Glenn Bannerman-Maxwell, the Founder of Trinity Aerospace, attributes Trinity's success to the team he's built over the years, and believes they will play a pivotal role in the next phase for Trinity. He's quoted here stating, "Trinity was founded on the belief that the only way to succeed is to build a strong team of talented, hard-working people. Moving into this new phase, I believe more than ever, the future of Trinity will be prosperous because of that very same principle."
The transaction was led by John Mann, M&A Manager of AEFP Group, and Jackson Dunlap, Partner at Emko Capital. Mann emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition, stating, "The integration of Trinity Aerospace into AEFP Group enhances our market position in North America and bolsters our capabilities to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We are eager to leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and propel growth in the aerospace sector."
Emko Capital's support and dedication to growing the AEFP Group strengthens its position in the market as a leading investment platform within the A&D industry. As AEFP Group and Trinity Aerospace embark on this new chapter together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering superior quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, supported by Emko Capital's strategic vision.
For more information about Trinity Aerospace, visit www.trinityaerospace.com. To learn more about AEFP Group, visit www.aefpgroup.com. To learn more about Emko Capital, visit their website at www.emkocapital.com.
Please direct all media inquiries and interview requests to the provided media contact listed in the press release.
John Mann
AEFP Group
john.mann@aefpgroup.com