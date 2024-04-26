Adeline V. Lopez Drops a New Single From Her Upcoming Summer EP
Fleeting Moments, is out today on all platforms!
I wrote Fleeting Moments thinking about split-second moments of clarity and calm. . . and how they always pass! The song is a rumination on relationships and memory.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez is out with Fleeting Moments, a singer-songwriter waltz with an ambiance of mystery and glamour. With her ethereal harmonies and cinematic lyrics, Adeline captures the essence of fleeting moments in life - those brief, magical instances that leave a lasting impact. The song's dreamy melody and enchanting lyrics create a sense of nostalgia and longing, making it a perfect addition to any playlist.
— Adeline V. Lopez
Adeline has also announced that a music video for Fleeting Moments is currently in production. The video will take viewers on a visual journey through the world of the song. Fans of Adeline can also look forward to her upcoming EP, set to be released this summer. The EP will feature songs set in her hometown, New York, and showcasing her unique blend of folk, pop, and indie music.
This young artist is getting noticed: Rolling Stone en Espanol described Adeline as an artist that "offers a unique perspective, a distinctive style and creative approach that transcends convention" and wrote that her music is "worth listening to and adding to your playlist." With Fleeting Moments and her upcoming EP, Adeline continues to solidify her place as a rising star in the music scene. Stay tuned for more updates and releases from this talented artist.
For more information on Adeline V. Lopez and her music, visit her website and follow her on social media. "Fleeting Moments" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
