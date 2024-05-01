CoreLogic U.K. Acquires Parity Projects to Facilitate the Path to Net Zero for Homes in the UK
Initiative to promote sustainability in the construction industry by enabling stakeholders to reduce the carbon footprint of their building projectsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreLogic U.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Parity Projects Limited, a leading expert in the domestic housing retrofit sector, providing retrofit advisory services, tools and data. This acquisition will allow CoreLogic to accelerate its progress in helping to minimise environmental impact in construction and will be instrumental in providing expertise and tools that enable stakeholders to reduce the carbon footprint of their building projects.
Established in 2005, Parity Projects Limited uses data science, proprietary software and analysis to help clients deliver energy efficiency competently and effectively, working with local authorities and landlords of every size, mortgage providers and private homeowners to develop cost-effective retrofit programmes. Clients can work with address-level data and use their highly flexible modeling to identify ways to improve energy efficiency—reducing carbon emissions and fuel bills, delivering more comfortable homes, and delivering against the Net Zero agenda. Parity Projects’ mission is to provide a decarbonisation plan for every home, which is crucial, considering Met Office figures showed that temperatures across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in June 2023 were the highest in a series since 1884.
The Parity Projects acquisition will further enhance the retrofit services that CoreLogic U.K. currently provides, with a key focus on providing the ability to analyse address level data to identify, assess and model properties that should be targeted for retrofit measures, therefore releasing into the market more properties and extending retrofit opportunities on their Net Zero journey. This acquisition is an extension of what has already been a very successful strategic partnership and will allow both parties to utilise each other’s expertise, strengths and industry position to evolve a whole new set of products and services to address climate challenge and deliver more comfortable homes and lower energy bills along the way.
Russell Smith, Managing Director at Parity Projects commented: “There has always been a strong synergy between our two organisations given the complementary software platforms that are already integrated to some extent, and the aligned markets that we operate in. The Parity team and I are particularly excited about the opportunity to accelerate our development plans in several areas and achieve the major impact on the environment and householders lives that we have been striving towards for almost 20 years.”
Jim Driver, Managing Director at CoreLogic UK added: "This presents a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings in the retrofit market, allowing our customers to more effectively identify properties for retrofit measure upgrades. Having collaborated with Parity Projects for a number of years, this acquisition is a logical step forward and closely aligns with our objectives. We look forward to what this new venture will bring.”
About CoreLogic UK
CoreLogic U.K. is a leading provider of software, data and analytical insights which support the U.K. property services industry. CoreLogic U.K. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. corelogic.uk
