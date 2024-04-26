Storm Damage Brings Potential for Repair Scams

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges those impacted by recent storms to be on the lookout for repair scams and people trying to take advantage of the situation. SCDCA encourages consumers not to rush into a decision and be cautious of those who just show up at the door. Keep the following in mind to protect your personal information and money:

Do your research. Get references from your friends, neighbors or co-workers. Search the business online adding the word "complaint" or "scam" after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and lookup licenses with state agencies. Ask to see the vendor's business license or permit with the state, county and/or city, proof of insurance and verify them.

Get references from your friends, neighbors or co-workers. Search the business online adding the word "complaint" or "scam" after the name. Visit SCDCA’s Background a Business page to search complaints and lookup licenses with state agencies. Ask to see the vendor's business license or permit with the state, county and/or city, proof of insurance and verify them. High pressure sales tactics. Fraudsters often use high pressure tactics or create a sense of urgency to get you to take their bait. If the company is reputable, the offer will be there tomorrow.

Fraudsters often use high pressure tactics or create a sense of urgency to get you to take their bait. If the company is reputable, the offer will be there tomorrow. Be wary of discounted deals. This may include claims that they have left over materials from another job or just happened to be in the area. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

This may include claims that they have left over materials from another job or just happened to be in the area. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Get it in writing. Get at least two other bids from contractors. Once you’re ready to sign a contract, make sure all details are in writing, you fully understand the terms, and get a completed copy.

Get at least two other bids from contractors. Once you’re ready to sign a contract, make sure all details are in writing, you fully understand the terms, and get a completed copy. Watch how you pay. Do not pay in-full up front. Only make the final payment after the job is done and you’re satisfied. Need financing? Never agree to financing through your contractor without shopping around and comparing loan terms.

For more information, see SCDCA’s guide to Recovering from a Disaster and Beware of Disaster Scams. Consumers are encouraged to report scams by either calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or clicking REPORT A SCAM on our site.

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly.

