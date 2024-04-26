Pan South African Language Board celebrates 30th Anniversary of first democratic elections in the country

Pretoria, South Africa. As the country gears up to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the first democratic elections in the country, marking this year's Freedom Day under the theme "30 Years of Democracy". This is an important milestone in South Africa's constitutional democracy, which calls for a moment of reflection on the freedoms gained and the progress made since the first democratic administration.

Among the Institutions Supporting Democracy (ISDs) established to safeguard the freedoms and rights enshrined in the Constitution is the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), which plays a pivotal role in the promotion and protection of language rights.

The Founding Provisions of our Constitution, as espoused in Section 6, compel the state to take practical and positive measures to advance the promotion of all official languages. South Africa boasts twelve official languages, with South African Sign Language (SASL) recently enacted as an official language. We must ensure that all official languages enjoy parity of esteem and are treated equitably.

Language plays a critical role in shaping social, political, and cultural diversity, as it forms part of our identity, formulates our thoughts, and helps us process the world around us. Safeguarding language rights has a direct and positive impact on creating a society that is just and inclusive.

The South African Constitution guarantees the right to education in one's preferred language, freedom of expression, and access to information in one's preferred language. Section 6(2) of the Constitution requires the state to recognise the diminished use and status of the indigenous African languages and take practical and positive measures to elevate the status and advance the use of these languages.

Hence, it is vital to remain vigilant in safeguarding these rights while preventing the use of any language for exploitation, domination, or division.

This year's Freedom Day provides a unique opportunity to celebrate linguistic diversity and reflect on how we can each contribute towards our constitutional democracy by becoming champions of language rights and advocating for the promotion and use of our languages.

It is our collective responsibility to promote, preserve, develop, and contribute towards a free and just society that not only observes linguistic diversity but actively embraces and promotes multilingualism.

Enquiries:

Head of Marketing and Communication

Ntombentle Huluhulu

Cell: 061 581 5216