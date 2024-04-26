Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,661 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for March 2024

MACAU, April 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for March 2024 grew by 1.09% year-on-year. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Recreation & Culture (+5.27%) and Education (+5.05%) saw notable year-on-year growth, on account of rising charges for package tours, dearer hotel room rates, and higher university tuition fees. In addition, price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+1.78%) increased attributable to higher charges for eating out. The price index of Housing & Fuels (+0.22%) registered a rise owing to dearer prices of liquefied petroleum gas, whereas the indices of Transport (-3.31%) and Communication (-0.23%) declined. The CPI-A and CPI-B recorded respective increases of 1.02% and 1.20% year-on-year.

In comparison with February, the Composite CPI fell by 0.29% in March. The price indices of Recreation & Culture (-3.88%), Transport (-1.72%) and Clothing & Footwear (-0.74%) recorded decreases. In contrast, the price indices of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (+1.10%), Health (+0.14%) and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.12%) increased. The CPI-A and CPI-B dropped by 0.24% and 0.35% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended March 2024, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.03% from the previous period, and the price indices of Education (+6.99%), Recreation & Culture (+6.59%) and Clothing & Footwear (+4.67%) climbed notably. The average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 0.86% and 1.27% respectively over the previous period.

For the first quarter of 2024, the average Composite CPI went up by 1.19% year-on-year; the average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 1.07% and 1.34% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively. The Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 33.75, 27.94 and 7.84.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for March 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more