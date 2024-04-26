[Tourism + MICE Encounter in Macao] 20 Macao Enterprises Organised by IPIM to Showcase Macao-Hengqin MICE Resources at MITE

MACAU, April 26 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has set up an exhibition zone at the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) held from 26 to 28 April, a major event that brings together a great number of domestic and overseas tourism operators and businessmen to Macao. At the venue, 20 Macao enterprises organised by IPIM will exhibit and sell signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. To give more exposure to Macao’s MICE sector advantages. IPIM will hold the “Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar”, coupled with information exhibition, to showcase the MICE resources of these two regions and the “Multi-venue Event” pattern to potential clients. In line with the “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support, IPIM has been striving to attract more conventions and exhibitions to be held in Macao and to make good use of various platforms to explore new opportunities.

The 225-square-metre Macao Pavilion Brings Together over 100 Products from 20 Enterprises

IPIM’s exhibition zone at the 12th MITE is located at Hall A, Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, covering an area of 225 square metres. With the theme “Meet @ Macao”, the exhibition zone is composed of three parts: “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao Signature Products Pop-up Mart”, “Macao MICE Pavilion” and “IPIM Services Exhibition Area”.

At the “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao Featured Signature Products Pop-up Mart”, 20 Macao enterprises organised by IPIM will showcase over a hundred of Made-in-Macao, Macao-Brand and Macao-Design products, and products from Portuguese-speaking countries, in various categories including food, wine, leisure products, cultural and creative products.

The “Macao MICE Pavilion” and “IPIM Services Exhibition Area” provide visitors with the introductions of Macao MICE industry-related associations and their members, Macao's unique strengths in holding conventions and exhibitions, such as the well-developed software and hardware facilities and abundant tourism and leisure elements, as well as IPIM's “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support. Fun photo booths and interactive games are set up different places of the exhibition, in an effort to interest more trade visitors and investors to Macao's economic and Macao-Hengqin MICE resources. Citizens and visitors are all welcome to visit the exhibition zone.