Neeyamo's Anagha Bildikar Wins HR’s Rising Star award

Anagha Bildikar Wins HR's Rising Star

Neeyamo's Anagha Bildikar is amongst the recipients of the 19th edition of the distinguished HR's Rising Star Award from the Human Resource Executive.

The HR community is the key to unlocking this potential, and I'm energized to lead the charge at Neeyamo, helping customers thrive in the ever-changing future of work.” — Anagha Bildikar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neeyamo is thrilled to announce that Anagha Bildikar, Vice President – Global Head, HR Operations and Technology, has been honored with the prestigious HR's Rising Star award from Human Resource Executive, a leading outlet covering strategic issues in HR.

For nearly two decades, these prestigious awards have honored trailblazing professionals who have ascended to the upper echelons of their organizations' HR functions. To be considered, candidates must either spearhead a major HR discipline or occupy the pivotal second-in-command role with their company's HR leadership. They must also have 3-15 years of experience in HR or related fields and at least one year with their current employer. The rigorous evaluation process included a distinguished panel of judges assembled by the Human Resources Executive, including former Rising Stars.

This recognition underscores Anagha's unwavering commitment and expertise in HR, positioning her as one of the most promising leaders from a competitive pool of HR professionals. Reflecting on this milestone, Anagha expressed her sincere appreciation for the recognition and reiterated her dedication to driving excellence in HR practices. She emphasized, "HR is at the forefront of driving business success. The breakneck pace of change in HR technology demands a bold approach. The HR community is the key to unlocking this potential, and I'm energized to lead the charge at Neeyamo, helping customers thrive in the ever-changing future of work. With an unwavering commitment to technology and employee experience, we will revolutionize how organizations tackle HR challenges, transforming them into opportunities for growth and innovation."

"Like each of this year's Rising Stars, Anagha Bildikar is strategic, innovative, and collaborative," says Rebecca McKenna, senior vice president, HR Portfolio, at ETC, which owns Human Resource Executive. "Her game-changing ideas and international HR leadership have proven to attract and retain a young and global workforce capable of digital transition in a culture of data-driven decision-making. We look forward to watching her growth and continued positive influence on Neeyamo, its clients, and the HR profession."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at www.neeyamo.com or send us an email at irene.jones@neeyamo.com.