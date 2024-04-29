Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 29, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Process Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the intelligent process automation market size is predicted to reach $29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

The growth in the intelligent process automation market is due to rising automation in various industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent process automation market share. Major players in the intelligent process automation market include HCL Technologies, Pegasystems Inc., Virtual Operations, Atos SE, Happiest Minds Technologies, Cognizant, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

Intelligent Process Automation Market Segments

By Offering: Platform, Solution, Services,

By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Other Technologies,

By Deployment Mode: On Premises, Cloud,

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs,

By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Verticals,

By Geography: The global intelligent process automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intelligent process automation refers to an automation process that applies artificial intelligence and other technological solutions to increase workflow optimization and increase productivity. It offers more time for an employee to work on cognitive tasks and improve the productivity and performance of the workforce in various sectors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Intelligent Process Automation Market Characteristics

3. Intelligent Process Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Intelligent Process Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Intelligent Process Automation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Intelligent Process Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Intelligent Process Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

