Pluto7 Simplifies Decision Intelligence with Planning in a Box 3.0 on Google Cloud, utilizing Gemini

Revolution in Planning is the name of the game with how you manage demand & inventory for better customer experience. With Planning in a Box 3.0, start with one use case & scale as needs evolve.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7, a leader in AI & ML solutions for supply chain, announced the launch of Planning in a Box 3.0. This latest version of the decision intelligence platform enables enterprises to interact directly with their data, utilizing Gemini models and Generative AI to drive transformative insights and enhance decision-making capabilities.
— Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7
Planning in a Box 3.0 can ingest real-time data using the Google Cloud Cortex Framework. Integrated with Google Cloud’s Gemini Pro model, the platform can query internal and external data sources. Users can ask natural language questions, such as "What is the projected demand for leather handbags in the next quarter?" and receive instant, more precise answers. This functionality is supported by dynamic dashboards and SQL query logs that explain how insights are generated, ensuring transparency and enhancing trust in the data.
Within just 48 hours of installation, customers can experience the transformative capabilities of Planning in a Box 3.0 in their own Google Cloud tenant. The platform seamlessly connects to diverse data sources, including ERP & CRM systems like SAP(RISE Customers), Oracle EBS, Netsuite, and Salesforce, leveraging Pluto7's unique ingestion framework that adapts to each customer's unique landscape.
With Planning in a Box 3.0, demand planners are expected to spend significantly less time on data wrangling and more on strategic decision-making. The platform automates routine tasks such as creating forecasts and facilitates dynamic reporting based on real-time data.
"Revolution in Planning is the name of the game with how you manage your demand and inventory for better margins and customer experience," says Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7. “With Planning in a Box 3.0, customers can start with one use case and scale up as their needs evolve with entire Sales and Operations Planning and beyond. Simplified Planning Platform flexibility, coupled with the platform's AI Engineering capabilities, deliver quick business ROI, makes it an indispensable asset in any organization’s technology stack and puts you on the right Generative AI adoption journey.”
Planning in a Box 3.0 acts as a Generative AI assistant to supply chain and marketing teams, providing the critical insights needed to make intelligent inventory decisions. It provides granular visibility into every aspect of inventory management, from tracking stock levels across multiple locations to predicting future demand with high precision. By analyzing historical sales data, seasonal trends, and current market conditions, Planning in a Box 3.0 offers predictive insights that help supply chain managers anticipate sales fluctuations and adjust inventory accordingly.
Designed to function as an intelligent overlay on top of existing ERP systems (E.g. SAP RISE, SAP IBP, Oracle EBS, Netsuite, or Others) or spreadsheet-based planning systems, Planning in a Box 3.0 integrates seamlessly with existing business systems, minimizing the typical hurdles associated with change management. This ease of integration ensures organizations can leverage their current infrastructure while enhancing their capabilities with advanced AI-driven insights. Moreover, Planning in a Box 3.0 provides planners with a familiar interface, incorporating spreadsheet-like functionalities and customizable alerts. This makes the transition as intuitive as possible for users accustomed to conventional tools.
To showcase the capabilities of Planning in a Box 3.0, Pluto7 is offering complimentary workshops and pilot programs. These programs provide businesses with hands-on experience with the platform and demonstrate how it can revolutionize their data analytics processes.
For Google Cloud customers, Planning in a Box 3.0 is available directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. This availability as a private offer ensures a tailored approach to each organization's unique needs, enabling a personalized platform journey that fits seamlessly into existing cloud architectures.
Key Advantages:
- Talk Directly to Your Data: Interact with your data through natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, making it easier than ever to get the insights you need without deep technical expertise powered by Google Cloud Gemini models and Looker.
- Dynamic Dashboards created based on NLP with Generative AI based on simple planner questions.
- Real-Time Decision-Making on Demand, Inventory, and More: With immediate access to a wealth of data in Google Cloud’s BigQuery, react in real-time to changing market conditions, adjusting your strategies for optimal performance. Use Google Cloud’s AppSheet with no-code, low-code capabilities.
- Customizable and Scalable to adapt to customer’s business workflows: Planning in a Box 3.0 scales to meet your unique needs, offering custom solutions that align with your goals. Customers get to modify algorithms and import existing models in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.
- Deep Integrations into existing technology landscape: Unify your internal data across various departments with insights from over 250 external sources, including ad tech data, Google trends, weather forecasts, and global economic indicators.
About Pluto7: Pluto7 is an industry leader in providing Gen AI-powered data analytics solutions for enterprises. With its expertise in Gen AI, AI, advanced analytics solutions for supply chain management, and data management, Pluto7 empowers businesses to make better decisions, optimize processes, and drive innovation.
