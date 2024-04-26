Montclair Small Business Owner Commits $4,000 to Support Local Nonprofits Across Various Sectors
MONTCLAIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roy Virgen Jr., the principal partner of American Education Inc., a leading education consulting firm in Montclair, California, has announced a commitment to donate $4,000 to nonprofit organizations within the San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire. The donations aim to support organizations with diverse missions and contribute to the broader community welfare beyond educational initiatives.
Roy Virgen has been involved in community support through his education consulting business, aiding schools and individuals in achieving their educational goals. With this new donation pledge, Roy seeks to extend support to nonprofits that are making significant impacts in various areas of need within the community.
"I am passionate about fostering positive change in our community, and this includes supporting a range of causes that help improve the lives of our residents," said Roy Virgen. "Donating to organizations with diverse missions can help reach more people and provide a wider range of services and support."
Nonprofits interested in being considered for a donation can email AE Inc at donations@americaneducationinc.net. The selection process will be based on the demonstrated effectiveness and impact of the organizations in their respective fields, ensuring that the most deserving organizations are chosen.
For further information, please get in touch with AE Inc. Community Relations.
About American Education Inc.: American Education Inc. offers expert consulting services that assist institutions reach new heights and individuals interested in starting their own college, trade school, or university. As a business committed to community development, American Education Inc. actively supports various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire.
AE Community Relations
Roy Virgen has been involved in community support through his education consulting business, aiding schools and individuals in achieving their educational goals. With this new donation pledge, Roy seeks to extend support to nonprofits that are making significant impacts in various areas of need within the community.
"I am passionate about fostering positive change in our community, and this includes supporting a range of causes that help improve the lives of our residents," said Roy Virgen. "Donating to organizations with diverse missions can help reach more people and provide a wider range of services and support."
Nonprofits interested in being considered for a donation can email AE Inc at donations@americaneducationinc.net. The selection process will be based on the demonstrated effectiveness and impact of the organizations in their respective fields, ensuring that the most deserving organizations are chosen.
For further information, please get in touch with AE Inc. Community Relations.
About American Education Inc.: American Education Inc. offers expert consulting services that assist institutions reach new heights and individuals interested in starting their own college, trade school, or university. As a business committed to community development, American Education Inc. actively supports various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the San Gabriel Valley and Inland Empire.
AE Community Relations
American Education Inc
+1 6576676231
email us here