Humboldt Calypso Band with Special Guest Andy Narell This Saturday

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents the magical steelpan sounds of the “Humboldt Calypso Band” with very special guest—award winning steelpan recording artist, Andy Narell. Join us Saturday, April 27th at 8:00 p.m. at the John Van Duzer Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt for this must-see concert. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The Humboldt Calypso Band prides itself in maintaining an accurate and authentic connection to the roots of the steel band movement and the innovative musicians of the Caribbean. The band is dedicated to the performance of traditional and contemporary music from Trinidad, Africa, Brasil, Cuba, and the United States. Through their 38-year history of performances at Cal Poly Humboldt, the Humboldt Calypso Band has become a virtual “institution” at the university and stands as one of the most popular musical groups in Northern California. This show will feature a full set of Andy Narell’s music, featuring Andy as a composer, arranger, and steelpan soloist. Humboldt Calypso Steelband Director Eugene Novotney had this to say of the collaboration, “Andy Narell’s compositions are just beautiful! He has a unique style, and he has already influenced generations of steelpan musicians with his supreme artistry. The Calypso Band has been working hard to present Andy’s music at the highest level, and we cannot wait to present it to you!””

Andy Narell has an assured place among the all-time greats in the Steelband world. He has enjoyed extraordinary longevity as a leader in the steelpan movement worldwide and holds the distinction of being the first artists from the United States to compose and arrange an original tune for Steelband for the Trinidad & Tobago National Panorama held annually during Carnival. In 2017, Narell was inducted into the Percussive Arts Society Hall of Fame for his lifelong dedication to the steelpan artform worldwide, which is one of the highest honors that any musician in the field can achieve. “I want to keep making music that’s honest and progressive,” says Narell. “The bar was set so high by the musicians I grew up idolizing. I’m just trying to get better and hope that my work is seen that way. I want to take this instrument somewhere it hasn’t been, and hope I can contribute something worthwhile to our musical culture along the way.”

Andy Narell was introduced to the steelpan through his father, who was a social worker, and began playing the steelpan when he was seven years old. He formed a group with his brother in New York City called The Steel Bandits, and soon was playing concerts and appearing on television shows. Although some have called him a child prodigy—he performed on The Ed Sullivan Show with the Steel Bandits in 1967 at age 12—Narell shuns that description. “I was just the little kid who was being featured in front of the band.”

In 1979 Andy Narell took the steelpan out of the steelband and brought it into the jazz band with his first solo album, Hidden Treasure. Through each of his subsequent recording and live concert performances, he has explored the possibilities and expanded the role of the steel pan in contemporary music.

As a bandleader and soloist, Narell has played hundreds of concerts and jazz festivals throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, South America, and Africa. He now resides in Paris and on the island of St. Lucia in the Caribbean, and he shares his artistry worldwide through performances and educational workshops. Says Narell, “I get energy from young pan players. The kids work all year practicing the music, and I come in for a few days to help them understand the music and play it better. Then we give a concert together and I solo with the band. It’s a great feeling knowing that your music and teaching has an impact on people’s lives, which gives much more meaning to my life as a musician.”

What: Humboldt Calypso Band in Concert with Award Winning Steelpan Recording Artists, Andy Narell; Directed by Eugene Novotney

When: Saturday, April 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: Van Duzer Theatre, Cal Poly Humboldt

Cost: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child/Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID