Tom Keter Shares Presentation on Anthropologists’ Misunderstanding of Native People

Tom Keter addressing a group at the site of an old homestead in the Six Rivers National Forest.

Tom Keter, retired archaeologist for the Mad River Ranger District of Six Rivers National Forest, will be giving a Power Point presentation on “The Wailaki: Two Histories,” How did early anthropologists misunderstand the Wailaki people, and how does that affect their descendants today? 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Arcata Presbyterian Church, 670 11th Street, Arcata. Free and open to all.

Tom is one of the most interesting thinkers on the north coast. In his career he wrote and presented a professional paper every year on archaeology, history, and natural history, covering vegetation change, the destruction of native grasslands, homesteads inside the national forest, historic trails, beavers, and much more.

He likes people and developed good relations with Native American and early white settler descendants in the district. As most of his work took place in Trinity County, he allied with the Trinity County Historical Society, but Humboldters will find much of interest too.