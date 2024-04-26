Idaho Travel Council MeetingMay01

StartMay 1, 2024 MTAll day eventEndMay 2, 2024 MTAll day event
The Idaho Travel Council will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:45 pm MT and Thursday, May 2, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm MT at the Idaho Capitol Building, Lincoln Auditorium (700 W Jefferson St.) in Boise. This meeting is open to the public. View the full agenda here.
