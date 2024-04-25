Extending the Reach of HIV Work With Generative Artificial Intelligence – Highlights From the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit

Revised by Generative AI, Written and Reviewed by Humans.

At last week’s Biomedical HIV Prevention SummitExit Disclaimer in Seattle, Washington (hosted by NMAC), HIV.gov facilitated a workshop on the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the Washington State Department of Health’s Director of Communications, Maranatha Hay. The workshop, Generative AI for Extending the Reach of HIV Communications Work, provided over 100 Summit attendees with information regarding how Generative AI has the potential to extend the work of the HIV community. Immediately following the workshop, Maranatha shared, via a video conversationExit Disclaimer, some strategies for using Generative AI. We also had a conversation with Harold Philips, MRPExit Disclaimer, NMAC’s Deputy Director of Programs, about the importance of exploring these tools.

Workshop Reflections

As Maranatha recapped the workshop, she encouraged individuals to start trying out these tools. She continued, “we are currently in this […] new […] world where AI is so brand new, but right now we are writing the future of what’s to come.” She also noted, “we need a variety of people with a variety of different backgrounds—perspectives—to come to the table,” when developing and using Generative AI.

Miguel Gomez, Director of HIV.gov, stressed, “Please do the homework. Check with those you work with and those you serve and see if Generative AI tools can help you extend your reach and the reach of us as an HIV community.”

Later that day, Miguel had a conversationExit Disclaimer with Harold on his perspective about this exciting and quickly evolving tool.

Harold’s Insights on Generative AI Use in HIV Work

In the video, Harold shared that “Generative AI is a really important tool […] that can help us address our workforce and workflow issues when it comes to HIV service delivery, HIV prevention, and HIV treatment.” He followed this by saying he’s excited about using the tools, and he encouraged HIV service organizations, particularly those that serve people of color to “think about what the role of AI is in addressing health disparities.”

To learn more about HIV.gov's use of Generative AI, check out our December 2023 blog. Also, stay tuned to HIV.gov, as we share more insights from the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit.