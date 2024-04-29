TrellisWare Releases Latest Software with Support for Multiple Waveforms

TrellisWare’s latest software now enables users to install our highly resilient Katana waveform option alongside TSM to allow switching between TSM and Katana networks as their missions require.” — Nick Guiffrida, Software Product Manager

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced today the release of the latest software upgrade to its family of Software Defined Radios (SDRs). The new software supports the installation of multiple waveforms, including TSM® and Katana™, at the same time, with seamless waveform switching providing access to both waveforms as users’ missions require. This multi-waveform capability expands the TrellisWare ecosystem to better support a variety of mission types and additional future waveforms to meet evolving user needs.

The TSM waveform provides interoperability with over 120,000 fielded TSM-enabled systems for a resilient wideband Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) that supports simultaneous voice, positional information reporting, streaming video, and other data services. The Katana waveform enables a resilient narrowband MANET that operates in highly contested radio communication environments while supporting simultaneous voice, positional information reporting, and low-bandwidth data services across a multi-hop network scalable to hundreds of nodes.

TrellisWare’s latest software release provides the following new features:

• Multiple waveform support – New functionality allows multiple waveforms to be installed on TrellisWare radios, allowing the user to switch between waveforms directly from the radio. Additional waveforms and software support will be available in upcoming releases.

• Katana waveform fully supported on all TrellisWare radio models (separate license required) – Enables all TrellisWare radios (including the TW-650 TSM Shadow® Core Board Module and TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module) to run the Katana waveform, supporting integration into a wide range of partner systems, including small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS).

• Complete accessory support – TrellisWare radios can now leverage all TrellisWare radio accessories when operating the Katana waveform, including the TW-1760 Wi-Fi dongle that enables wireless connectivity to end-user devices (EUDs).

• Simplified setup – The TrellisWare Management Tool (TMT) is now available in versions that support radio configuration for both TSM and Katana waveforms. Additionally, for radios hosting multiple waveforms, over-the-air cloning (OTAC) can transmit both the TSM and Katana presets from one radio to support quick configuration of large quantities of radios.

“Our TSM waveform has significantly evolved over the past decade, with increased network capacity now supporting 32 Mbps throughput and quadrupling the possible network size to well over 800 nodes in a single 1.2 MHz frequency channel. This has expanded interoperability to a mixed-security ecosystem that now comprises over 120,000 systems,” said Marcus Urie, director of product management. “TrellisWare’s latest software now enables users to install our highly resilient Katana waveform option alongside TSM to allow switching between TSM and Katana networks on the fly as their missions require.”

Nick Guiffrida, software product manager, added, “TrellisWare’s new software enables our radios to support multiple waveform installations. This allows users to deploy the TrellisWare waveform that best meets their current need, with the ability to continue to add new waveforms in the future.”

TrellisWare’s latest software with multi-waveform support is available now on the TrellisWare Customer Support Site. To find out more and request a demo, please contact sales@trellisware.com.