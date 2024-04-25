Governor Katie Hobbs Launches Website to Provide Arizona Women with Critical Reproductive Healthcare Information

Governor’s Office Collaborates with Attorney General Kris Mayes to Provide Information and Resources to Arizonans

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Hobbs, in collaboration with Attorney General Kris Mayes, unveiled ReproductiveHealth.az.gov to educate Arizona women about their healthcare rights and resources following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 1864 total abortion ban. The website includes information on where to find reproductive healthcare providers and resources, as well as a "Frequently Asked Questions" section.

"The Arizona Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 1864 total abortion ban left millions of women and doctors wondering what their rights are when seeking or providing reproductive health care. I’m proud to deliver this comprehensive website to provide timely updates, trusted resources, and a safe venue to seek reproductive health care options," said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Since I have taken office, I have fought for your right to make decisions about your body and your future. I refuse to accept a future in which my 22-year-old daughter has fewer rights than I did when I was her age, and I refuse to let radical extremists take control of women's bodies."

"In the wake of the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to reimpose a near-total abortion ban from 1864, it is important for us to provide accurate, up-to-date information to Arizonans," said Attorney General Kris Mayes. "I am grateful for the partnership with Governor Hobbs' office as we compiled the resources and information available on this website. We'll continue working to keep Arizonans informed as the legal landscape around reproductive care evolves in the weeks and months ahead. And rest assured, I'll do everything I can to prevent this 160-year-old law from ever taking effect."

This website is just the latest action taken by Governor Hobbs to protect Arizona women's reproductive freedoms. Last year, Governor Hobbs signed an executive order removing county attorneys' ability to prosecute women and doctors for performing or receiving abortions, and took action to give women access to over-the-counter contraception. In addition, she vetoed legislation that would have threatened access to IVF and endangered access to any abortions.

View the website HERE.