FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FEATURE FILM “PRATFALL” ON FRIDAY APRIL 26TH

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has released the feature film PRATFALL, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on Friday April 26, 2024. PRATFALL will also screen for a one-week run in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal theatre starting on Friday April 26, 2024.

PRATFALL, the feature directorial debut of Alex Andre, who is also the film’s writer, cinematographer, editor and producer, stars Joshua Burge (THE REVENANT, BUZZARD, RELAXER, and stars in Joel Potrykus’ upcoming VULCANIZADORA). Produced by Feverland Pictures, PRATFALL made its world premiere at Brooklyn Film Festival 2023 where it won the Best Feature Narrative Spirit Award, and it just had its international and U.K. premiere at Manchester Film Festival on March 23rd, where it received the ‘Best Actress’ award for co-star Chloé Groussard.

PRATFALL centers around Eli, a deeply troubled New Yorker grappling with a devastating loss. His life becomes an unending cycle of sleepless nights, relentless self-conversation, and a diet of coffee and hot dogs. Eli's daily routine is disrupted when he crosses paths with Joelle (Chloé Groussard “in her memorable feature debut” per Vague Visages; and she previously starred in Andre’s short film Sada, which won multiple awards at film festivals in 2022), a captivating yet down-on-her-luck French tourist. Stranded in Central Park, Joelle yearns to explore the city but finds herself trapped among its misfits. Despite Eli's initial hostility, she latches onto him, seeking a guide in this foreign urban landscape.

What ensues is a sleepless tour of the city, an unusual yet poignant journey led by Eli, who embellishes his narrations, painting an image of New York that is as compelling as it is haunting. Joelle's curiosity and unwavering optimism serve as a beacon of light in Eli's world of darkness, initiating an unlikely bond between these two disparate souls. However, their shared journey is not without its perils. The sinister forces that shape New York City loom large, threatening to engulf both Eli and Joelle.

“Pratfall is a darkly comedic and tragic exploration of loss, loneliness and the profound longing for connection to which we can all relate," said filmmaker Alex Andre. "The juxtaposition of our two lead characters, Eli and Joelle, both stunningly portrayed by Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard, allows us to venture into the raw corners of the human psyche against the beautifully frenetic backdrop of New York City.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire PRATFALL with Glen Reynolds from Circus Road Films.

PRATFALL trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDgotbuUMsk

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms.

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

