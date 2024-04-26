Glīd Technologies Announces Edgar L. Smith, Jr. to its Board of Directors
Sustainable technology industry veteran brings extensive experience to Glīd BoardROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glīd Technologies, a vanguard in autonomous road-to-rail shipping and track inspection technology, makes a monumental stride with the appointment of Edgar L. Smith, Jr. to its esteemed Board of Directors. A luminary in innovation and sustainability, Mr. Smith's induction heralds a new era of transformative leadership for Glīd.
With an illustrious career spanning four decades, Mr. Smith has left an indelible mark on various industries. Having held leadership roles with six leading Fortune 500 companies, spanning commercial printing, industrial & food chemicals, paper & packaging, and beverage/foodservice, Mr. Smith brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to Glīd. His tenure as Vice President with Coca-Cola North America underscores his ability to drive growth and innovation in dynamic and competitive markets.
"I am captivated by Glīd's commitment to revolutionizing ground-based transportation," remarked Mr. Smith. "Their relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability aligns seamlessly with my own ethos. I am eager to collaborate with the Glīd team to forge solutions that will propel our national rail systems into the future while prioritizing safety and environmental stewardship."
Glīd Technologies, as the pioneering veteran and black-owned American rail mobility company, is poised to disrupt the industry once again. Selected as the strategic transportation partner by the Port of Woodland, Glīd embarks on electrifying the region's short rail and drayage operations, setting the stage for a greener, more efficient future.
Kevin Damoa, Glīd's visionary Founder and CEO, expressed his profound gratitude for Mr. Smith's appointment, stating, "Mr. Edgar Smith brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we chart new frontiers in sustainable transportation. His leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our mission to transform the global intermodal drayage landscape."
Craig Woolridge, Glīd's dynamic Chief Operating Officer, echoed Damoa's sentiments, adding, "Mr. Smith's unparalleled distribution experience and strategic acumen will fortify Glīd's position as a trailblazer in clean, efficient, and innovative transportation solutions. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the ground-based transportation sector."
As Glīd embarks on its journey to electrify short rail operations and expand into track inspection sectors, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering organizations to embrace greener, safer, and more efficient transportation solutions.
More About Glīd
Glīd Technologies, a distinguished veteran and minority-owned technology company, is spearheading the advancement of autonomous transportation. Through their groundbreaking Glīders - the first-of-its-kind autonomous road and rail shipping vehicles - Glīd is revolutionizing freight logistics across various operations, including port drayage, transload, short haul, and short rail. With a focus on proprietary technologies, Glīd offers commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that not only streamline maintenance but also surpass internal combustion engine counterparts in total cost of ownership (TCO). Specializing in AI-powered autonomous road-to-rail systems, Glīd serves as a dynamic logistics provider, enhancing current operations. Their innovative business model, centered on hardware-as-a-service, guarantees seamless support for clients. Committed to driving change, Glīd's mission is to reduce costs, emissions, and congestion in the transportation industry. For further details, please visit: https://glidrail.com/
