Glīd Technologies Forges Ahead with Michael Murray, Driving Sustainable Transportation Solutions
Former Union Pacific Executive joins the Glīd Team to Propel Sustainable GrowthROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glīd Technologies, a trailblazer in sustainable transportation solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Michael Murray as Head of Strategy. With over three decades of distinguished experience, Michael brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving transformative change to Glīd Technologies.
Michael Murray's journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence. As the former co-founder and partner of C-Level Solutions, and with over 33 years of service at Union Pacific Railroad, Michael has honed his strategic acumen across diverse disciplines. His leadership roles encompassed finance, operations, strategic planning, real estate, and more, where he masterfully navigated complex challenges and propelled organizations towards success.
One of Michael's notable roles at Union Pacific was overseeing a $1 billion annual regional operating budget spanning transportation, engineering, and mechanical operations. This accomplishment highlights his exceptional leadership and financial acumen, establishing him as a visionary within the transportation industry.
"Michael Murray's appointment marks a significant milestone in Glīd Technologies' pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions," declared Kevin Damoa, Founder and CEO of Glīd Technologies. "His wealth of experience and unparalleled strategic insight will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to revolutionize the transportation industry, especially around port drayage operations and rail adoption and implementation."
In his new role, Michael will harness his expertise to spearhead Glīd's rail and port strategy initiatives. His vision and leadership will drive the development and implementation of innovative solutions aimed at optimizing efficiency and sustainability in transportation operations.
"I am excited to join Glīd Technologies and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable transportation," said Michael Murray. "Together, with the exceptional team at Glīd, I am confident we will bring significant, productive, and efficient logistical solutions to today's supply chain with ZERO carbon emissions."
With Michael Murray's appointment as Head of Strategy, Glīd Technologies amplifies its dedication to revolutionizing transportation infrastructure. Leveraging Michael's unmatched expertise, especially in rail and port implementation, Glīd asserts its leadership in driving forward clean, sustainable solutions. Positioned in alignment with the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation, Glīd is poised to support drayage and first and final mile operators, ports, and transload facilities in meeting regulatory requirements while optimizing efficiency and sustainability. Together, they embark on an audacious journey, poised to redefine industry standards and pave the way for a future where transportation is not only efficient and environmentally responsible but also socially responsible, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of sustainable infrastructure.
More About Glīd
Glīd Technologies, a distinguished veteran and minority-owned technology company, is leading the charge in autonomous transportation while prioritizing the systemic health, safety, and access issues faced by rail and port-adjacent, typically marginalized communities. With their groundbreaking Glīders - the first-of-its-kind autonomous road and rail shipping vehicles - Glīd is revolutionizing freight logistics across port drayage, transload, short haul, and short rail operations. Their commitment extends beyond innovation, addressing the pressing health, safety, and access concerns prevalent in these communities. Focused on proprietary technologies, Glīd offers commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that streamline maintenance and surpass internal combustion engine counterparts in total cost of ownership (TCO). Specializing in AI-powered autonomous road-to-rail systems, Glīd serves as a dynamic logistics provider, enhancing current operations and enhancing material handling and shipping conveyance operations. Their innovative business model, centered on hardware-as-a-service, guarantees seamless support for clients. Glīd's mission is to reduce costs, emissions, and congestion in the transportation industry while creating equitable access and improved health and safety outcomes for all communities. For further details, please visit: https://glidrail.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
