Jonathan Webb Joins Glīd Technologies Board of Directors
Accelerating Change: Finance Expert Joins Glīd Technologies in Transforming Transportation LandscapeROSWELL, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glīd Technologies, a trailblazer in transportation innovation, proudly announces the addition of Jonathan Webb to its esteemed Board of Directors. With a rich history of finance expertise spanning three decades, Mr. Webb's arrival heralds a pivotal moment in Glīd's journey to redefine ground-based transportation and champion equitable solutions for underserved communities.
As Co-Managing Partner at the National Christian Foundation (NCF), Mr. Webb orchestrated groundbreaking strategies, propelling transactions totaling $1.2 billion in 2023 alone. Notably, as co-founder of Legacy Acquisition Corporation, he spearheaded the first African American-led SPAC IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, showcasing his talent for driving innovation and growth.
"Jonathan's wealth of experience and strategic foresight make him an invaluable addition to Glīd's Board of Directors," remarked Kevin Damoa, Founder and CEO of Glīd Technologies. "His adeptness in finance and navigation of intricate transactions will undoubtedly propel our trajectory, particularly as we intensify our commitment to reshaping transportation and uplifting marginalized communities."
Craig Woolridge, Glīd's dynamic Chief Operating Officer, echoed this sentiment, expressing resounding excitement at Mr. Webb's appointment. "We eagerly welcome Jonathan to the Glīd family. His acumen in finance and visionary leadership will infuse fresh perspectives as we accelerate our mission to revolutionize transportation, ensuring that no community is left behind in our pursuit of progress."
Mr. Webb's illustrious career spans influential roles at Duff & Phelps, Lehman Brothers, and Oppenheimer & Company, where he played pivotal roles in shaping mergers, acquisitions, and strategic planning initiatives. A graduate of Morehouse College with a finance degree, Mr. Webb also holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.
"I am honored to join Glīd Technologies' esteemed Board of Directors," said Mr. Webb. "The company's unwavering dedication to innovation and sustainability resonates deeply with my professional ethos, and I am eager to leverage my expertise to drive Glīd's impact in the transportation industry, catalyzing transformative change for all."
With Mr. Webb's appointment, Glīd Technologies solidifies its commitment to cultivating a diverse and accomplished board, poised to lead the charge in revolutionizing transportation. Together, we are committed to driving real, sustainable change in communities most impacted, both domestically and globally, illuminating pathways for transformative growth and opportunity, and paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for all.
More About Glīd
Glīd Technologies, a distinguished veteran and minority-owned technology company, is spearheading the advancement of autonomous transportation. Through their groundbreaking Glīders - the first-of-its-kind autonomous road and rail shipping vehicles - Glīd is revolutionizing freight logistics across various operations, including port drayage, transload, short haul, and short rail. With a focus on proprietary technologies, Glīd offers commercial fleets zero-emission vehicles that not only streamline maintenance but also surpass internal combustion engine counterparts in total cost of ownership (TCO). Specializing in AI-powered autonomous road-to-rail systems, Glīd serves as a dynamic logistics provider, enhancing current operations. Their innovative business model, centered on hardware-as-a-service, guarantees seamless support for clients. Committed to driving change, Glīd's mission is to reduce costs, emissions, and congestion in the transportation industry. For further details, please visit: https://glidrail.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
