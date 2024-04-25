Submit Release
Work will begin on City View Drive

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Kilgore Companies doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., will be restricting street parking on City View Drive beginning Monday, April 29 for milling and paving operations.  The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction activities and obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. Local traffic access will be maintained during the work. The work is scheduled for completion Oct. 31 of this year.  Work asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, sidewalk, curb & gutter work, and stormwater drainage work on approximately half a mile on City View Drive.

 

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our website at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

