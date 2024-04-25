Fire Investigation-Alburgh, Vt.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002612

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2024/0800 hours

LOCATION: 4642 US Route 2s, Alburgh Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Joe Shimek

Age: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vt.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 25, 2024, at approximately 7:32 a.m. the Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence on US Route 2s. When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from the north side of the of the residence.

As part of the Alburgh Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the residence in the laundry/bathroom. The cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at (802)524-5883.

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111