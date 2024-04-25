Fire Investigation-Alburgh, Vt.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002612
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch
STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2024/0800 hours
LOCATION: 4642 US Route 2s, Alburgh Vermont
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Joe Shimek
Age: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vt.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 25, 2024, at approximately 7:32 a.m. the Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence on US Route 2s. When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from the north side of the of the residence.
As part of the Alburgh Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.
Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the residence in the laundry/bathroom. The cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.
There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at (802)524-5883.
Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch
VT State Police
Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit
Office – (802)878-7111
Email –David.hurwitch@vermont.gov