Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,759 in the last 365 days.

Fire Investigation-Alburgh, Vt.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A2002612

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch                                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2024/0800 hours

LOCATION: 4642 US Route 2s, Alburgh Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Joe Shimek

Age: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vt.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 25, 2024, at approximately 7:32 a.m. the Alburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence on US Route 2s.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from the north side of the of the residence. 

 

As part of the Alburgh Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination.  The origin of the fire was determined to be within the residence in the laundry/bathroom.  The cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.

 

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation. 

 

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at (802)524-5883.

 

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

 

Office – (802)878-7111

Email –David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Fire Investigation-Alburgh, Vt.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more