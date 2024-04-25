U.S. Chamber Statement on the Passing of New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr.

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10):

“The U.S. Chamber is saddened to learn of the passing of New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr., who was committed to working tirelessly for his constituents. We mourn the loss of this dedicated public servant and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones.”