U.S. Chamber: FCC’s Title II Net Neutrality Decision Creates Regulatory Whiplash, Jeopardizes Broadband Connectivity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center Senior Vice President Jordan Crenshaw issued the following statement regarding the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote to impose a Title II regulatory framework on broadband networks.

“Imposing a flawed, pre-television era regulatory structure on broadband will do little to close the digital divide. The Commission’s decision to micromanage the Internet through Title II regulations will only deter the investments and innovation necessary to connect all Americans.

“Broadband deployment requires clearly defined rules of the road, but these drastic policy maneuvers that occur from one Administration to the next create regulatory whiplash that jeopardizes the certainty necessary to unleash the benefits of the Internet economy for consumers, businesses, and communities.”