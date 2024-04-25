Submit Release
Iowa urban tree identification guide

How to identify a bur oak and other Iowa trees | Iowa DNR Bur Oak - Quercus macrocarpa
  • Long-lived tree that may survive 100-300 years
  • Stout twigs with alternate branches
  • Deeply lobed leaves, alternately arranged on stems, fine hairs give whitish appearance to leaf undersides
  • Roundish to oblong acorn with fringed cap
  • Golden yellow-brown fall color
  • Easily confused with swamp white oak
How to identify a river birch and other Iowa trees | Iowa DNR River Birch - Betula nigra
  • Shiny, pinkish-brown or silvery-gray bark separates into papery scales that become shaggy
  • Reddish-brown, slender and hairy twigs
  • Diamond-shaped whitish leaves, usually hairy beneath and shiny dark green above
  • Cylindrical shaped fruit, brownish color with many hairy scales and two-winged nutlets
  • Golden with a hint of red fall color

Hackberry tree

Hackberry - Celtis occidentalis
  • Light brown to gray, warty bark
  • Branches tend to drop in mature trees giving a cylindrical shape
  • Slender, light brown twigs, mostly hairy and slightly zigzag
  • Shiny green sharp-pointed leaves with hairy veins below and rough texture sometimes
  • Leaves often have small, rounded galls caused by tiny jumping insects
  • Orange-red to dark-purple fruit 
  • Pale yellow fall color
Shagbark hickory tree Shagbark Hickory - Carya ovata
  • Slow growing, attaining heights up to 100 feet
  • Distinctive rough, light gray bark that peels off in long strips
  • Stout, brown twigs ending in large brown hairy buds that often open with a brilliant pink to red flower-like appearance in the spring
  • Finely saw-toothed and hairy compound leaves, yellow-green above and paler beneath
  • Sweet edible nuts
  • Golden yellow fall color
Kentucky Coffeetree

Kentucky Coffee Tree - Gymnocladus dioicus

  • Short-trunked tree with stout branches 
  • Large, twice compound dull green leaves
  • Stout, brown twigs
  • 4-7 inch red-brown pods with shiny dark-brown bean-like seeds
  • Yellow fall color
     
Silver maple tree Silver Maple - Acer saccharinum
  • Extremely fast growing tree
  • Deeply lobed leaves, pale-green above and silvery-white below
  • Winged nutlets form a wide-spread pair with a long stalk
  • Yellow-green to pale yellow fall color
Sycamore tree Sycamore - Platanus occidentalis
  • Fast-growing tree capable of exceeding 150 feet, one of the tallest North American trees
  • Greenish slender twigs, zigzag shaped
  • Broad, short-pointed leaves with wavy edges
  • Smooth, white, gray and olive mottled bark peels off in large thin flakes
  • Hairy brown ball of seeds
  • Tan to brown fall color

Northern red oak tree

Northern Red Oak - Quercus borealis
  • Straight tree trunk with large spreading branches
  • Slender, reddish-brown twigs
  • Smooth, dull green leaves, lighter underside with tufts of hairs
  • Single or pairs of acorns with shallow, reddish-brown cup
  • Golden yellow-brown fall color
Honey locust tree Honey Locust - Gleditsia triacanthos
  • Hardy, fast-growing tree
  • Shiny brown, stout zigzag twigs
  • Shiny, dark-green leaves above with dull yellow-green beneath
  • Large dark brown pods with heavy seed crops every other year
  • Yellow fall color
Black walnut tree Black Walnut - Juglans nigra
  • Large tree with an open, rounded crown of dark green, aromatic leaves
  • Stout twigs with distinctive buff colored chambered pith 
  • Long-pointed leaves covered with soft hairs beneath
  • Nearly spherical nuts with yellowish-green husk and short hairs when ripe
  • Yellow fall color
American linden basswood tree American Linden Basswood - Tilia americana
  • Commonly grows to over 100 feet above ground with a long trunk
  • Reddish or green slender twigs, slightly zigzag and hairless
  • Large heart-shaped leaves, smooth on both sides with long, slender leaf stalks
  • Gray nut-like fruit, elliptical or rounded covered with fine hairs, mature in late summer and autumn
  • Golden yellow fall color
Eastern white pine tree Eastern White Pine - Pinus strobus
  • Grows fast and can live beyond 300 years of age, most live 100-150 years
  • Stately tree with strong, gracefully arching limbs
  • Slender, orange-brown twigs, smooth or slightly hairy, becoming gray
  • Soft and flexible blue-green needles in bundles of five
  • Golden yellow brown fall color

