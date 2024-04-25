Iowa urban tree identification guide

Bur Oak - Quercus macrocarpa Long-lived tree that may survive 100-300 years

Stout twigs with alternate branches

Deeply lobed leaves, alternately arranged on stems, fine hairs give whitish appearance to leaf undersides

Roundish to oblong acorn with fringed cap

Golden yellow-brown fall color

Easily confused with swamp white oak

River Birch - Betula nigra Shiny, pinkish-brown or silvery-gray bark separates into papery scales that become shaggy

Reddish-brown, slender and hairy twigs

Diamond-shaped whitish leaves, usually hairy beneath and shiny dark green above

Cylindrical shaped fruit, brownish color with many hairy scales and two-winged nutlets

Golden with a hint of red fall color

Hackberry - Celtis occidentalis Light brown to gray, warty bark

Branches tend to drop in mature trees giving a cylindrical shape

Slender, light brown twigs, mostly hairy and slightly zigzag

Shiny green sharp-pointed leaves with hairy veins below and rough texture sometimes

Leaves often have small, rounded galls caused by tiny jumping insects

Orange-red to dark-purple fruit

Pale yellow fall color

Shagbark Hickory - Carya ovata Slow growing, attaining heights up to 100 feet

Distinctive rough, light gray bark that peels off in long strips

Stout, brown twigs ending in large brown hairy buds that often open with a brilliant pink to red flower-like appearance in the spring

Finely saw-toothed and hairy compound leaves, yellow-green above and paler beneath

Sweet edible nuts

Golden yellow fall color

Kentucky Coffee Tree - Gymnocladus dioicus Short-trunked tree with stout branches

Large, twice compound dull green leaves

Stout, brown twigs

4-7 inch red-brown pods with shiny dark-brown bean-like seeds

Yellow fall color



Silver Maple - Acer saccharinum Extremely fast growing tree

Deeply lobed leaves, pale-green above and silvery-white below

Winged nutlets form a wide-spread pair with a long stalk

Yellow-green to pale yellow fall color

Sycamore - Platanus occidentalis Fast-growing tree capable of exceeding 150 feet, one of the tallest North American trees

Greenish slender twigs, zigzag shaped

Broad, short-pointed leaves with wavy edges

Smooth, white, gray and olive mottled bark peels off in large thin flakes

Hairy brown ball of seeds

Tan to brown fall color

Northern Red Oak - Quercus borealis Straight tree trunk with large spreading branches

Slender, reddish-brown twigs

Smooth, dull green leaves, lighter underside with tufts of hairs

Single or pairs of acorns with shallow, reddish-brown cup

Golden yellow-brown fall color

Honey Locust - Gleditsia triacanthos Hardy, fast-growing tree

Shiny brown, stout zigzag twigs

Shiny, dark-green leaves above with dull yellow-green beneath

Large dark brown pods with heavy seed crops every other year

Yellow fall color

Black Walnut - Juglans nigra Large tree with an open, rounded crown of dark green, aromatic leaves

Stout twigs with distinctive buff colored chambered pith

Long-pointed leaves covered with soft hairs beneath

Nearly spherical nuts with yellowish-green husk and short hairs when ripe

Yellow fall color

American Linden Basswood - Tilia americana Commonly grows to over 100 feet above ground with a long trunk

Reddish or green slender twigs, slightly zigzag and hairless

Large heart-shaped leaves, smooth on both sides with long, slender leaf stalks

Gray nut-like fruit, elliptical or rounded covered with fine hairs, mature in late summer and autumn

Golden yellow fall color