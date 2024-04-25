Pre-Construction Information Meeting Scheduled for S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) Project in Huron

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Contact:

Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-353-7140

HURON , S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host a S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) pre-construction information meeting on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Crossroads Hotel-Huron Event Center located at 100 4th St. SW in Huron. Basic project information will be presented at the pre-construction meeting. Information will be provided regarding the construction start date, schedule, and phases at this meeting

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Virtual Meeting Option:

For those unable to attend the pre-construction meeting in person on May 2, 2024, please listen to the meeting live via a virtual Microsoft Teams option by using this link: S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) Project Pre-Construction Information Meeting Live Stream or by dialing via phone at 1-605-679-7263. If requested, the phone conference ID is 850 381 294# to join the meeting.

Project Overview:

The Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) project consists of grading, paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, and lighting through the city of Huron from 9th Street South to 3rd Street North. The city of Huron’s utility and streetscape project will run in conjunction with the state project.

The interim project completion date for 5th Street to Market Street is November 2024, with an overall project completion date of August 2025. The primary contractor on this $19 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. Project Web Page: Find additional information about this project, including detour maps, at https://dot.sd.gov/huron-hwy37-dakotaave-pcn-06a2.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "HURON37" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

