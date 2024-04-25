Senator Collett Secures $1.25M for School Safety & Security

Fort Washington, Pa. − April 25, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced nearly $1.25 million in Targeted School Safety Grants for Nonpublic Schools and School Safety and Security Grants, awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquincy (PCCD).

“Our children’s safety and wellbeing are at the forefront of our minds as we send them off to school each day,” Senator Collett said. “These grant awards will allow local schools to purchase the equipment they need to ensure a state-of-the-art, high-quality approach to school safety.”

Grant awardees in the 12th District include:

Targeted School Safety and Security Grant for Nonpublic School Funds

Academy of the New Church Boys School – $70,000

Bryn Athyn Church School – $12,000

Dock Mennonite Academy – $75,000

Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School – $47,250

Our Lady of Confidence School – $47,000

Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School – $55,000

Plymouth Meeting Friends School – $10,000

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit 23 – $76,291

School Safety and Security Grant Program Funds

Martin Luther School – $239,894

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit 23 – $356,265

Souderton Area School District – $257,344

The Targeted School Safety and Security Grant for Nonpublic Schools are available to nonpublic schools to address school violence or enhance school security. 237 out of 432 eligible projects were approved for a total of $14.5 million.

The School Safety and Security Grant Program is available to eligible school districts, intermediate units, career and technical schools, charter schools, and more for a wide variety of physical security enhancement and behavioral health supports. 104 of 619 eligible applicants were awarded $32.6 million.

Learn more about these programs and other grant opportunities on PCCD’s website.

