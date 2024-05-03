Submit Release
Senator Brewster Announces Over $1.3M in Ready to Learn Block Grant funds

Harrisburg, PA – May 3, 2024 − Sen. Jim Brewster announced $1,350,000 in Ready to Learn Block Grant funding to four school districts in the 45th District. 

“I am proud to announce the allocation of significant funding to support our local school districts,” said Senator Brewster. “These investments will empower our schools to provide the resources and opportunities for every student to thrive and succeed.”

The grants were awarded to the following school districts:

  • McKeesport Area SD – $600,000
  • West Mifflin Area SD – $350,000
  • Clairton City SD – $200,000
  • Duquesne City SD – $200,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Education will distribute this funding to the four school districts within two to six weeks. 

