HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM CELEBRATES SWEET OPENING IN COLUMBIA, SC
First 100 Guests Scoop Up Free Ice Cream for a Year On May 9COLUMBIA, SC, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, continues its expansion throughout the Palmetto State with the opening of its newest location in Columbia. The iconic brand is bringing its freshly made, fun-filled ice cream flavors to the Forest Acres area at 4619 Forest Drive. The new store will host a two-day grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, 2024. Franchisees Cody Sheriff and Kandi Bubonic are set to lead the new store. The pair began their business partnership five years ago when Sheriff managed one of Bubonic’s bakeries in Arlington, TX.
Sheriff is a former firefighter in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and is also planning a second location in Harbison, which will soon go under construction. Sheriff’s decision to join Handel’s as a franchisee is deeply rooted in his family, as his parents and brother are already successful franchisees with locations in Texas.
“The Handel’s family is quite literally my family! My parents, as well as my brother, have locations in Texas. The freshly made, top-of-the-line ice cream is enough to convince anyone to open a location. We don’t skimp on ingredients, and that truly shows when you take the first bite,” said Cody Sheriff, Co-owner of Handel's Forest Acres. “We saw a unique opportunity in Columbia because there’s nothing quite like Handel’s here. No other brand has a generational ice cream shop, so we are excited to bring the Forest Acres community together through this new location.”
Bubonic is a business maven and resident of Blythewood. She owns four Nothing Bundt Cake bakeries, two of which are in Columbia. Bubonic, along with her husband and three children, are thrilled to bring the legendary ice cream brand to the Forest Acres community.
“I was looking for a franchise to open in Columbia and could not ignore the incredible product offering from Handel’s. After trying out other brands, Cody and I agreed you couldn’t beat the quality and taste of this ice cream,” said Kandi Bubonic, Co-owner of Handel's Forest Acres. “We are so excited to help fill a void in the Forest Acres community. We have been missing an ice cream parlor for a while and I can’t wait for our friends and neighbors to come enjoy our homemade ice cream.”
The Grand Opening Celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9. Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers in line will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year! The celebration will continue Friday, May 10, when the first 93 customers in line receive one free small cone (sugar/cake) or dish. Guests will also enjoy a live broadcast from the radio station 93.1 The Lake.
The new walk-up location boasts 1,475 sq. ft. and will serve up local and seasonal flavors, including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Carrot Cake, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer pickup, delivery, and catering.
Handel’s Forest Acres will be open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information about the Forest Acres Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/forest-acres/ or follow them on Instagram @handels_forestacres or Handel's Forest Acres.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 135 locations across 13 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise
