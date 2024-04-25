GLOBAL HONORS LAUNCHES SEARCHABLE DATABASE FOR BUSINESS AWARDS
New Platform Streamlines the Search for Relevant Corporate AwardsNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalHonors.biz, the marketing industry’s first searchable database of business awards, announced today the official launch of its new search platform designed for companies looking to enter awards to gain recognition, competitive differentiation, and attract/retain top talent.
The database contains some 4,000 awards across major industries, making it a valuable resource for businesses aiming to leverage the credibility and marketing prestige associated with award wins.
GlobalHonors.biz was created by public relations and marketing professionals who know first-hand the impact awards can have on businesses. They also understand the challenges of compiling awards lists, including missed deadlines and overlooked awards. GlobalHonors.biz solves these perennial problems with search queries by industry, business function, and keyword. The vetted database includes detailed award information like deadlines, cost, application criteria, and direct links to award websites.
“After managing successful awards programs for our agency clients, I kept wondering why no one had created a business awards database,” said Kimberly Capwell, founder of GlobalHonors.biz and CEO of the PR firm Capwell Communications. “I knew there had to be a better way to find and manage awards, so we created GlobalHonors.biz.”
GlobalHonors.biz offers a low-cost subscription to access the database, which features a user-friendly interface and robust search tools, establishing it is the definitive source for anyone seeking business awards.
About GlobalHonors.biz:
GlobalHonors.biz is the only searchable database dedicated to business awards. With over 4,000 vetted awards, it serves companies seeking marketing recognition with a search platform that simplifies the award-finding process. Find us on LinkedIn, 𝕏, Facebook, Instagram.
