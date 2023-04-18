Oxford Healthspan Launches Kiseki Box Set Featuring Primeadine Spermidine exclusively in the US

Oxford Healthspan Primeadine Spermidine Kiseki Box with 3-month supply of Primeadine Original Spermidine Powder
Oxford Healthspan, a leading longevity supplements company, has launched a new exclusive box set just in time for Mother’s Day.
The new limited edition, handcrafted Kiseki Box Set ($247) features a three month supply of the company’s key supplement, Primeadine Spermidine in a powder format alongside a beautifully designed Sakura, cherry-tree tea caddy to store it in.
Spermidine has been shown to support healthy aging and improve overall health and wellness. It is a naturally occurring polyamine that is found in a variety of foods, including wheat germ, soybeans, and mature cheese. Studies have shown that spermidine supplementation can help promote healthy cell growth and enhance autophagy, the body's natural process of removing damaged or dead cells.
Oxford Healthspan’s Primeadine® Spermidine is rigorously tested and comes with two other naturally occurring polyamines important to human health, spermine and putrescine, which work together with spermidine as part of a virtuous recycling loop that enables the body to make more spermidine.
To prevent oxidation and the presence of potentially rancid Omega 6’s, the wheat germ extract is defatted and tested for purity and potency. A FructoOligoSacharide (FOS), a special type of resistant starch, has also been added that acts as a prebiotic fiber, selectively feeding two strains of gut bacteria helping our own microbiome produce more of this health promoting molecule.
Primeadine is both a source of supplemental spermidine, spermine and putrescine in the exact ratio found in nature, and a prebiotic to increase your body’s overall levels of spermidine, while potentiating your microbiota’s innate ability to manufacture it too.
The beautiful hand-crafted cherry tree bark storage caddy perfectly compliments the supplement as it is incredibly precious. Cherry tree bark can only be harvested from trees over 80-year-old since it is only the older trees that can regenerate their bark and its naturally protective, anti-microbial properties. The bark can only be hand gathered once a year during the rainy season, when it gently pulls away from the cherry tree. Only five artisan families in Japan currently make these beautiful caddies and the Tomioka family, purveyors of find handcrafted homewares to the top Parisian ateliers.
“We named our new box set, Kiseki, meaning ‘miracle’ in Japanese, as we feel spermidine really is an unrecognized miracle molecule when it comes to longevity. Combining it with these beautiful, handcrafted artisanal tea caddies makes taking your daily supplement an indulgent ritual act of self care.’
The Kiseki Box Set is now available in limited quantities exclusively on the Oxford Healthspan website for $247.
