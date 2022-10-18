OFF TOPIC GAMES LAUNCHES NEW FESTIVE THEMED FAMILY BOARD GAME ‘LAST CHRISTMAS’ AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Submit Release
NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Topic, the company behind the highly successful ‘Off Topic’ boardgame, is launching ‘Last Christmas’ exclusively on Amazon in time for the holidays. The white elephant style board game promises to entertain all ages this festive season.

Off Topic has proven themselves masters of family fun and know how to make a game guaranteed to make everyone laugh. Launched in 2019 with the release of the highly successful ‘Off Topic’ card game they are now launching the ‘Last Christmas’ board game designed for players to have fun with the whole family this holiday season.

A brand-new family-friendly board game for all ages, from young to old, it promises enjoyment for everyone from Grandma to teenagers, as well as the younger kids who are always looking for something new and exciting to play.

‘Last Christmas’ has room for more than twenty players, from the smallest group to the largest party. Easy to follow and play, ‘Last Christmas’ gets you straight to having fun and spending quality time creating memories with your family and friends. The company hopes this will leave its players wanting to play ‘Last Christmas’ again every year.

Off Topic Founder, Allyssa Manning says, ‘We decided to introduce a festive game this holiday season which the whole family can enjoy. We want Last Christmas to become a lasting family tradition which celebrates shared memories and experiences, brings laughs and giggles to the season and is a light-hearted way to break any family tension that can often occur around this time of year.’

Available exclusively on Amazon now for $24.99 with Prime Next Day Delivery.

About Off Topic
Launched in 2019 Off Topic creates innovative card and board games with the scope to elevate the games already out there and pioneer the next generation. The highly successful boardgame ‘Off Topic’, launched in 2019 to rave reviews. Run by Lee, Allyssa and Will whose love of games inspired them to create better and more innovative games for friends and family to enjoy. A small company with big ambitions. Other successful games include ‘Off Topic’, ‘Last Call’, ‘Salsa’, ‘Ladies Night Off Topic’, ‘Scenarios’ and ‘A little Off Topic’ all of which came out to rave reviews on Amazon.

Follow Off Topic
• Follow on Instagram: @offtopicgame
• Follow on Twitter: @offtopicgame
• Follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/offtopic.thegame
• Subscribe to the YouTube channel: Off Topic Games

Amanda French
FAB PR
amanda@fab-pr.co.uk

