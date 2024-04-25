Submit Release
MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast, D.C.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Ricky Canty, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24061598

###

