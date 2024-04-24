Nor-Cal Trade Show at Telios in Arcata

The Nor-Cal Card Show on Sat., April 27 will offer sports cards, non-sports cards, memorabilia and games for sale. The event will be from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. at Telios in Arcata (1575 L Street), across from Arcata High School. Free admission.
There will be free door prizes featuring gift cards from Rain Delay Sports Cards and Northern Realm.
