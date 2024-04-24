Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,836 in the last 365 days.

Nor-Cal Trade Show at Telios in Arcata

Press release from the Nor-Cal Card Show:

display cases with cards in themThe Nor-Cal Card Show on Sat., April 27 will offer sports cards, non-sports cards, memorabilia and games for sale. The event will be from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. at Telios in Arcata (1575 L Street), across from Arcata High School. Free admission.

There will be free door prizes featuring gift cards from Rain Delay Sports Cards and Northern Realm.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Nor-Cal Trade Show at Telios in Arcata

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more